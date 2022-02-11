Louise Denni Benton caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend left this world on January 4, 2022 at the age of 99 and was buried at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange CA on January 10, 2022.



Louise enjoyed life to its fullest. She and her late husband, Chuck took pleasure in their years of domestic and international travel, making life-long friends along the way. An accomplished golfer, she was a long-time member of the Women’s Nine Tees Golf Group at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. In addition, she was an avid bridge player belonging to both Our Lady of Fatima as well as groups that met regularly at friends’ houses. Louise enjoyed her time volunteering at both Casa Romantica and Coral Thrift Shop in San Clemente.



Due to the present COVID situation, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.