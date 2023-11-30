November 2, 1935 to November 20, 2023

Margaret C. Galcher (nee Culverhouse), daughter of William and Frances Culverhouse, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. She grew up in Freehold, New Jersey. She attended Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ and went on to earn a Bachelors degree from Kean University and a Masters degree from Rutgers University.

She was predeceased by her husband Leo of 58 years in 2020. She is survived by sons William (Celia) and Eric (Sue) and grandson Elliot.

She taught elementary school with a focus on Reading in the Freehold Township Middle School District. She retired in 1991 and moved to Southern California enjoying her retirement years in San Clemente. She was a volunteer with the Assistance League for 30 years. She was passionate about tennis playing in various tennis leagues. She and Leo enjoyed their extensive travel adventures. Life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley.