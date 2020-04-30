Margo Grube, at age 95, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 15th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her daughters, Cyndi and Vicki, were by her side with her sons, Bob and John, close by. Although San Clemente Villas was her residence for 12 years, she spent her final days in her beloved Shorecliffs home.

Margo was born Margaret Elizabeth Farquhar in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on September 27, 1924. Her family moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 1934 and then to Pasadena, California in 1940. She attended college at PCC and secretarial school, then married Robert “Bob” H. Grube on August 5, 1949. They lived in Pasadena, until retirement, and then moved into their San Clemente beach home.

Margo was a homemaker, loving wife, mother of four, and a dear friend to many. She contracted polio at the age of 25 but made a remarkable recovery. She enjoyed the beach, reading, knitting, gardening, and water aerobics. Most notably, she was a talented quilter and long-time member of the San Clemente Surfside Quilters Guild and Knit Wits. She proudly made baby blankets and baby apparel for expecting parents at Camp Pendleton.

Margo is survived by her four children, Robert “Bob” E. Grube, Cynthia “Cyndi” L. Morrisey (Mark), Victoria “Vicki” M. Elliott (Jim), and John A. Grube. She will also be forever remembered by her adoring grandchildren Robert “Rob” W. Grube (Heather), Jayme Hills (Carl), Bridget Harvey (Rob), Lisa Morrisey, Arlo Elliott, and Adam Grube, as well as her precious great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Lynsie, “Robbie”, Mavis, and Rowan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Grube and her brother Dr. John “Jack” Farquhar.

A celebration of Margo’s life will be scheduled for a later date. The immediate family will commemorate her life at the Memorial Garden at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente. Memorial donations may go to https://www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil/CharitableGiving/Specify Camp Pendleton