Marianne Pitkin Cook

Marianne Pitkin Cook passed away peacefully at her home in San Clemente, CA, on 3/14/2020, at 92 years young. She was born on October 23rd, 1927, in Newark-Township, Marshall County, South Dakota. Graduating from Dakota-Weslyn and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Mitchell, SD, she was an operating room nurse for 49 years, retiring in 1992. She moved to San Clemente in 1966 with her golf-pro husband, Donald. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, mother, father, two brothers and one sister and is survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. For decades, the very civic-minded Marianne served her community as a volunteer for the City of San Clemente, the local San Clemente Animal Shelter and Casa Romantica, giving of herself while asking nothing. Marianne was a world traveler having visited all 50 United States, over 100 countries, six continents and an untold number of ports-of-call as she cruised her way around the world. She was a very loving person and well-loved by so many who will miss her. Donations in her name can be made to San Clemente Animal Shelter or Casa Romantica. Due to CoVid19, there will be a private family service.