Obituary: Marie Madeline Burke

Marie Madeline Henry Burke, born March 1, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on February 13, 2021. Daughter of George E. Henry and Helen DeLotto Henry, she married Sherman G. Burke on March 31, 1967.



She is survived by her stepson, Ronald G. Burke, three step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Sherman G. Burke and her stepson Richard S. Burke.

