Obituary: Mark Alan Johnson

Mark Alan Johnson of San Clemente passed away on May 22 of coronary artery disease. Mark, age 70, was born in Kenosha, WI, graduated from Occidental College, and worked as a reporter at the San Jose Mercury News for 25 years. He moved to San Clemente with his family in 1996.

Mark is survived by his wife, their sons Alan (Cynthia) and Scott (Annalee) and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, San Clemente, CA on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Mark, who was a passionate advocate for the disposed, may be made to Family Assistance Ministry, 1030 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673.

