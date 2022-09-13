SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Mary Jayne Bellamy, aged 88, passed away surrounded by two generations of her family.

Born an only child to Mariam (Christiansen) and Lloyd Johannesen in Minden, NE during The Dust Bowl in 1930s. During The Depression, the family moved to Covina, CA and her father found work on military bases and with the railroads.

She attended college at Pasadena Community College and received her certificate in Early Childhood Development.

On July 19th, 1955, Mary Jayne married Donald Smith of Pasadena. They made their home on Balboa Island. Tragedy struck with the loss of twin infant boys and a 9-month-old son. After moving to Yerington, Nevada, in the first year their first daughter was born and followed by a son. After moving to Lake Arrowhead, two more daughters were born and they stayed for 16 years.

After her divorce, Mary Jayne, moved her family to San Clemente and she married Alan Bellamy, after which they moved to Lakeside, Oregon. Alan’s health declined, moving them back to California.

Mary Jayne stayed with her son in Pioneertown, but the heat was too much and she returned to San Clemente. She had the best neighbors! She enjoyed church and Surfside Quilters. Her health required her to move to her daughter’s in Capistrano Beach.

Our fun-loving, adventurous mother was wonderful and she’ll be missed very much!!

Mary Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, twin boys, son Mark and daughter Stephanie; husband’s Don and Alan.

Survivors are her dog, Harvey, daughter Heidi (Daniel); son Matthew (Rosetta); daughter Donna Rebecca (Dave). Grandchildren: Jesse, Joseph, Danielle, Colton, Kylie, and Melanie. Great grandchildren: Isabelle, Abigail, Ella, Cahl, Emma Payton, Rylee, Katie, Isabella, and Leonardo.

A celebration of life will be held September 24th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 200 Avenida San Pablo, San Clemente, CA 92672. Lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Pet Project Foundation.

