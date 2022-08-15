SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Pamala Sue Fallon

Pamela Sue Fallon passed away on August 7, 2022. She was 68 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on February 4, 1954. Her adopted parents, Bill and Maryann Conrad, raised her in El Cajon. She had her own horse as a teenager and went on to college at U.C. Riverside, later transferring to Cal State Long Beach.

She met Jim Fallon and they married in Seal Beach, 1976. They later moved to Huntington Beach where she gave birth to her only son, Brandon. In 1984, they moved to Dana Point. Pam worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Mission Hospital for 35 years. She also enjoyed teaching yoga and aerobics. In 2001, they moved to San Clemente in a beautiful, loved home. Pam began riding horses again and has shown with the Black Diamond Reined Cow Horse group for the last fifteen years. She owned four horses and was a real rider.

She became a grandmother in 2016 and has two granddaughters, Blake and Charlee, whom she loved very much. She was called “Nana Pam.”

Pam is survived by her husband Jim, her son Brandon and her grandchildren.

Rest in peace, cowgirl. We love you!

