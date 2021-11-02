Obituary: Pat Marshall Murphy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PAT MARSHALL MURPHY

Pat Marshall Murphy aged 96, passed away at his beloved San Clemente home on Tuesday, October 12. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Eileen, and son Pat Jr. He loved his family, sports, history, medicine, music and dancing.



Pat was born in the heart of Los Angeles on June 2, 1925. He graduated from Glendale High and immediately joined the Navy, where he served as a corpsman in the Pacific theater of WWII. He attended Pepperdine College, where he played football and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. Soon after, he met his future wife Eileen McCready, an RN. Pat joined the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1953, and after a few years on the job, he and Eileen moved to the San Fernando Valley to start their family. In 1969, the parents of seven moved to their treasured San Clemente beach house.

“Mr. Murf” spent the rest of his years playing cards at Second Spot, loving his community and watching his family grow.

He is greatly missed.

He is survived by his children; Sherry, Dennis (Kelly), Tim (Rhonda), Shauna (Jerry), Mike, and Jamie (Laura), along with 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

-Private Memorial

