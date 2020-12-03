Paul Kircher

Paul Kircher, Jr., 57, of San Clemente, CA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Paul was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, son of Paul Kircher, Sr., and Patricia (Page) Kircher. Paul grew up in Lebanon, OH, and lived in the Cincinnati area for most of his life. He was well-known and liked in all the local restaurants and establishments in the Cincinnati “Hyde Park” area. Paul was self-employed, as he was his own boss at PK Consulting, where he wrote customized software for local companies like GE, P&G, and Sims Lohman.



No one who met Paul would ever forget his passion for life, and for always wanting to be outside with Mother Nature, somewhere on the water. From canoeing or kayaking down the Little Miami River, to white water rafting in West Virginia, or one of his many camping trips to Costa Rica, Belize (and other parts of the world), and learning to surf in San Clemente, CA (his last residence), Paul loved the great outdoors. He also loved making people laugh and just had a knack for being the life of the party. If you met him, you would never forget him, as he lived his life by his own set of rules. PK, Paul, Uncle Pauly, Paulywog, and whatever other nicknames that all of us have had for you over the years, you will remain forever in our hearts. Gone way too soon, your free spirit, sense of adventure, humor, tie-dye shirts and smile will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, and try not to stir things up too much up there in heaven!



Paul is survived by his father Paul Kircher, Sr., of Pontiac, MI; his mother Patricia Kircher of Waterford, MI; sister Katy Morrison and family of Waterford, MI; sister Jill Shiels and family of Portland, OR; and brother Michael Kircher and family of Clarkston, MI.

Due to Covid-19, there will not be any funeral at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date in Cincinnati, OH, and San Clemente, CA. Both of these would occur sometime in 2021. The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support and love shown from friends and family over the past week. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Paul’s name to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA.org).