Paul Marks, of Capistrano Beach, California, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, after a debilitating illness at St. Jude’s Hospital in Fullerton, CA. He was born on July 17, 1938, in Lindendorf, Oberschlesien, Germany. He was the son of the late Paul and Maria Marks, and is predeceased by his sister, Maria Marks.

Family in Germany:

He is survived by his twin brother Heinz Marks (Margret), Nieces Carola and Bettina. Sister Johanna, “Hannchen”( Klaus) Herzig. Niece Angela (Peter) Kaiser., Grandnephew Steffen (Cathleen) Kaiser and their sons Wilhelm and Friedrich. Grandnephew Robert Kaiser, Nephew Sven (Katrin) Drews and their children Paul, Greta and Johann Nephew Martin (Jaqueline) Drews and their daughter Michelle. Sister Katharina ”Käthe” Barz and Nieces Marita and Uta

Family in the US:

Cousin Richard (Bonnie) Putze – Arizona.

Tom, Lani, Tucker, Kyle Conroy, Capistrano Beach, CA

Bill, Doris Conroy – Capistrano Beach, CA

Deiter (Petrina) Kreissig, Michael – Oceanside, CA

Peter ( Kim) Kreissig and family – Colorado

Johnny (Terry) Kreissig and family – Oceanside, CA

Rex (Michelle) Kreissig and family – Colorado

Klause and Ingrid Kischkel – Laguna Niguel, CA

Paul arrived in New York on a ship from Germany on May 5, 1960. He was sponsored by his Uncle and Aunt, Alfred and Elizabeth Putze of Milwaukee, WI, and lived there for a while before moving to Orange County, CA.

He spent his life as a very skilled Tool and Die maker/ Master Machinist.

He was a very happy, devout Catholic and long time parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. For many years he would walk to Church on Sundays before his arthritis caught up with him.

Paul was a friend to all and a devoted godfather to many. In his later years, Paul loved spending time with his good friends at Coffee Importers in the Dana Point Harbor, RJs Café, as well as the Dana Point Senior Center. He very much enjoyed Sunday Brunch after Church at Wind & Sea in the Harbor as well.

In Gedanken an unseren geliebten Freund. Auf Wiedersehen, Pa.

Funeral Arrangements by Lesneski Mortuary in San Clemente, CA 949-492-1717

