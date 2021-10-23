Obituary: Robert Charles Corless

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Robert Charles Corless

Robert Charles Corless, May 7, 1939 – October 18, 2021

Bob Corless lived a full life to his last days, and his wife, family, and many friends will cherish the memories of good times shared with him.



Bob was raised in Sunnyside, Washington. He earned a degree in pharmacy at Washington State University, where he became a young father to Lisa, Robert, and Andrew.



In 1965, he married Patricia Wallace. Bob and Pat were an inseparable couple and soulmates for 56 years. They built a life together in Lancaster, California, and Bob had a successful career as a pharmacist and business owner. Their family grew to include daughter Stacy Corless (Ron Cohen), daughter-in-law LaVerne Roberts, granddaughters Scarlett Attensil and Cassie Corless (Amy Svendberg), and great grandchildren Archer and Viola Townsend.



Bob and Pat retired to San Clemente in 2010, and Bob thoroughly enjoyed living at the beach. He volunteered at St. Clement’s church and Casa Romantica.



Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Corless, and two of his children, Andrew Corless and Lisa Weidman.



A memorial service for Bob is set for Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11a.m. at St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in San Clemente.



Memorial donations can be made to Family Assistance Ministries and to St. Clement’s.

Related