Obituary: Robert F. Fisher

Robert F. Fisher

Robert F. “Bob” Fisher was born in Downey, California on March 26, 1933. He attended Downey schools, graduating from Downey High School in 1951. While at Occidental College, he met Marilyn “Lyn” Beynon, whom he married shortly after his graduation in 1955. Bob then served in the US Air Force in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Bob and Lyn lived in Downey from 1959 to 1996, running his insurance and printing businesses with his older brother, Don. Bob was active in the community, particularly the YMCA, Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis and Hospital.

In 1996, the Fishers moved to San Clemente, where they became equally active in the community, including San Clemente Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club of San Clemente, and San Clemente Friends of the Library. Bob also enjoyed volunteering in the Building Department at San Clemente City Hall.

Bob is survived by his wife Lyn, sons Jim (Marilyn) and Rick, granddaughters Jenny and Ellie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully appreciates any contributions made to the Kiwanis Club of San Clemente Foundation, P.O. Box 32, San Clemente, CA 92674.