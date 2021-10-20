SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Robert K. Bonner

Robert K. Bonner

1941 – 2021

Robert Kabel Bonner, beloved husband of Carol Bonner, died September 5, 2021. Born in Denver in 1941, Bob grew up in California and graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He worked as a project engineer at China Lake Naval Weapons Center and later in the technology sector.

A resident of San Clemente for more than 40 years, Bob enjoyed sailing, yacht racing, and traveling. He was a voracious reader with a lifelong passion for science and math. For many years, Bob volunteered weekly at the San Clemente – Dana Point Animal Shelter. Over 25 years, he and Carol provided a forever home for several dogs adopted from the shelter.

In addition to his wife Carol, Bob is survived by daughters Robin Bonner (William Rideout), Erin Evans, and Caryn Boberg (John); stepchildren Brian Baker (Brittany Harpel) and Carla Stickler; eight grandchildren and by siblings Jan Bonner, Roxanne May (John), and Susan Hladky (Joe).

Related