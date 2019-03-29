Robert Walter Hunt, Jr. passed away March 23rd from complications of pneumonia, surrounded in his last days by his adoring family and friends, and his wife of more than 60 years, Nancy.

Bob was born in New York in 1937; he enrolled in Princeton University in 1955, but halfway through his studies, left to serve in the United States Marine Corps. In 1958, while on leave from Camp Pendleton, he met the love of his life at Santa Barbara’s East Beach. Two weeks later, they were engaged, and in two months more, married.

After finishing at Princeton, Bob earned an MA in philosophy from UCLA and next took a position as an associate professor at the University of Redlands. In 1977, Bob and Nancy moved to San Clemente to start a new chapter as a successful husband and wife real estate team. Through his years as a broker, Bob also served the real estate community as a director of both CAR and NAR and as an association president. He also wrote a weekly column on real estate issues and published texts in business and real estate ethics.

Bob leaves a large extended family, for in addition to his biological sons Trey, Scott, and Matt, and their wives, he had numerous young men who found a father in him. Bob embraced his father-figure role, having lost his dad when he was just 13, and he looked on his “adopted son” George with a loving pride equal to that of any birth father. Bob was a perennial fan at all of his kids’ events, and he was generous with his time and wisdom to all who sought him. He lived by his favorite Bible verse, “to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

Service to be held at 4 pm, April 5, at San Clemente Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, give someone a hug.