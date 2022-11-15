SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Rodrigo Rojas

Born in Costa Rica, Rodrigo emigrated to the United States with his parents at age three. After graduation from Carson Long Military Academy, he continued his education at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. Marrying his lifelong partner, Barbara, they moved to New York where he worked at Grumann Aircraft on the first orbiting observatory under Wernher Von Braun. Esso America, in Florida, then offered a managerial position in Central America working on refinery development. After moving to El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Argentina, the family was then sent to Spain to work with Petro Med taking his family of four traveling gypsies. Returning to the United States, the family found a vacation home in San Clemente until he retired and built a home for wonderful family reunions. Rod was a happy, generous, loving human being and will be missed by all who knew him. Loved by many friends and family including; his wife, Barbara, his four children, Albert Rojas, Mary Ellen Williams, Kavonne Rojas, Robert Rojas, plus 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

