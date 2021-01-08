SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Sally P. McGuire passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, of natural causes. Born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on July 12, 1929, to Pauline and Stanley Parmenter, Sally attended Antioch College in Ohio. She met her husband Harry in 1949 at her sister Jane’s wedding to his childhood friend, Ralph Armentrout. The newlyweds moved to Oak Park, Illinois, where Harry worked for United Airlines. They spent the next 30 years moving from Denver, Colorado, to Northport, New York, Andover, Massachusetts, and finally Sewickley, Pennsylvania, before retiring to Southern California. In 1970, Sally opened a successful gourmet cheese shop in Andover called The Butler’s Pantry.

Upon Harry’s retirement, the couple moved to San Clemente to be near their children. They spent many enjoyable years together, traveling the world and experiencing beach life. Sally was an avid volunteer at the San Clemente Library. She loved the ocean as well as hiking, movies, reading, health food and family.

Sally is survived by three children, Susan (Nicholas), Mark (Debra) and Paul (Lauren), and five grandchildren. Her husband Harry pre-deceased her in 2010.

Donations in her memory may be made to KUSC-FM Radio and the Sierra Club.

