SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Sandra Kay Condello, 76 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, September 13th, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loved ones . Born in Crossnore, North Carolina on June 24, 1946, a daughter of the late Ike and Novella (Gouge) Osborne, also preceded in death by loving husband Dana Joseph Condello, infant daughter Danielle Condello, son Tony Condello, sister Sharon Shaw, and 2 brothers Ronny and Ricky Osborne. Survived by 2 daughters; Tonia (Greg) Zito of West Linn, Oregon, Tiffany (Pete) Novelle-Condello of Oceanside, California; son Troy Milbrodt of North Canton; 2 sisters Vickie(Doug) Houtz, Tamara Popa; 2 brothers Roger (Mary) Osborne,Todd (Sue) VanAlmen; 5 grandchildren Mychal, Cody, Samantha, Diem and Coco, 2 great- grandchildren Sophya and Capri as well as many other family members and friends. The family requests memorial donations to be made to Laura’s House Women’s Crisis Center, www.laurashouse.org. A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held Saturday, November 19th at 12 pm at Fratello’s, 647 Camino De Los Mares #126, San Clemente, CA 92673
comments (0)