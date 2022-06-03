SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

February 22, 1943 – March 8, 2022

Surrounded by family, Sandra (Sandie) Stull, a long time resident of San Clemente, passed away on March 8, 2022, following a brief struggle with pneumonia. A loving and caring mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend of many, Sandie enriched our lives. In turn, she was beloved and is greatly missed.

A proud native Californian, Sandie was born in Oakland on February 22, 1943, to Paul and Veatrice (Epps) Locke. Growing up in Merced, Sandie subsequently moved to Southern California, where she graduated from Leuzinger High School in Inglewood in 1960. Sandie moved to San Clemente in 1964, where she worked as a medical assistant/office manager. Medical administration was a field she pursued throughout her working career and one that benefited from her compassion, organization, and management skills.

Sandie met her husband of 54 years, Stephen (Steve) Stull, in San Clemente in 1966. They married the following year. With her husband and sons, Sandie lived in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Guam, and Seoul, returning to the U.S. in 1978. When living in Greenwich, Connecticut, she graduated cum laude from Manhattanville College, New York, with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1980. The family then lived in Issaquah (Seattle area), Washington, through the 1980s. Throughout the years, the family made frequent trips back “home” to San Clemente to vacation and visit her family. Finally, Sandie and Steve moved back to San Clemente in 1991 to live.

Following her retirement, over the next couple of decades there were many international adventures with her husband. In the 1990s, Sandie lived part-time in Singapore, with side trips to other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, and Maldives, plus rendezvous in Europe. While in Singapore, Sandie studied reiki, and subsequently used this form of massage to bring relief to others.

Sandie was predeceased by her parents and her younger brother, Ron, and is survived by her older sister, Karen, her youngest brother, David, her husband, and their sons, Kevin, Scott, and Jay.

