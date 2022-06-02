SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Scott Leonard Arons

On May 11, 2022, lifelong San Clemente resident Scott Leonard Arons (68) passed away peacefully at his home. Scott graduated SCHS class of 1971 where he excelled in football and baseball. Upon graduation he and a couple of friends spent the summer backpacking around Europe. Scott attended and graduated from Chico State University and spent many years living in Juneau, Alaska where he enjoyed fishing and hiking. In the early 80’s Scott returned home to San Clemente to join his father and brothers at the family business, South Coast Distributing. Scott ran the retail showroom where customers appreciated his knowledge of janitorial products along with his wit and wonderful humor. He loved his job working with the community and never missed a day of work.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Jo Arons, his brother Tom and nephew Adam Arons. He is survived by brothers Rick (Marina), Paul, Curt (Angel), sister Katie, sister-in-law Luci Arons, nieces April and Kaila Arons, great niece Karys Adams and great nephews Kayson Adams and Aidan Arons.

A memorial is planned for 2 p.m. on June 11th at the Arons family home at 204 Avenida Salvador.

