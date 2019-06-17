Obituary: Susan B. Littlepage

Susan B. Littlepage

Susan Beth Littlepage, former resident of San Clemente, passed away on May 22 at the age of 58 in Covina, CA.

She was born in Laguna Beach, CA, on February 7, 1961. Susan was predeceased by her father, Luke, and precedes her mother, JoAnn, in death by one week.

She is survived by her sons Zachary and Ben Lane, Joshua Littlepage and granddaughter Katherine. She also leaves behind her brothers Paul, Mark, and John, their wives Lupe, Gaye, and Tracy, nephew Nick, and nieces Alanna, Samantha, Catherine, and Megan, as well as aunts, cousins and many beloved friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.