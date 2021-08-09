SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Susan Frances Bonet

1947 – 2021

Susan Frances Bonet, 74, of San Clemente, died on July 27, 2021 in Irvine, California with her children by her side.

Mrs. Bonet was born April 7, 1947 to Howard and Anna Portenstein in San Diego, California.

Susan attended Point Loma High School in San Diego. She continued her education at Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, graduating in 1969 with a degree in elementary education.

Mrs. Bonet and her family were residents of Hacienda Heights, California for 39 years. She taught at Oswalt Elementary School in Walnut until she retired in 2011. Susan and her husband Dennis moved to San Clemente in April 2013.

Susan was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She enjoyed vacationing on Maui and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Susan is survived by her son and his spouse, Brian and Grace Bonet; daughters and their spouses, Michelle and Eric Salawich, Melissa and Mike Stenkilsson; and grandchildren Elin and Kaden Stenkilsson, Lila and Caroline Bonet. Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dennis Bonet.

A memorial service will be held on October 5, 2021 at 10:30am at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego.

