Susan Margareth Cox

Susan Margareth Cox, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, June 21st at Mission Hospital, Mission Viejo, CA. She was born May 20, 1944 in Kristiansand, Norway to Fin and Ruth Waage Anderssen.

Susan, brother Jan and parents immigrated to the United States February 1950. The family moved west to be near relatives in Salt Lake City, UT; finally settling in San Diego, CA. Susan graduated from Claremont High School in 1962. After graduation she married Thomas H. Cox, Jr; had two sons, Thomas III, born May 1963 and Gerald born October 1964.

Susan volunteered many hours at local hospitals in Ventura and San Clemente, CA. After years of volunteer work, she became a successful salesperson for World Book and Delaney Enterprises, selling educational materials to schools throughout Southern California. Susan proudly earned her US citizenship in 1979.

Susan is reunited in Heaven with father Fin; mother Ruth; brother Jan; and son Tommy.

Susan is survived by her husband George Chelius of San Clemente; son Gerald; stepson George III (wife Melissa) and grandchildren Charlotte, George IV and Calvary James.

Memorial Services are scheduled for 1 pm. Saturday, July 31st at Christ Lutheran Church, 35522 Camino Capistrano San Clemente, CA, 92672

