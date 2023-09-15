Long-time San Clemente resident of 50 years and consummate social butterfly Susan Virginia Spracklin passed away on August 8, 2023. Susan was a fun-loving and active member of the community. She brought the party wherever she was and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Susan was born in Pomona, California, and graduated Pomona High School in 1957. She went on to graduate from Washington State University and taught junior high for two years in Garden Grove.

Then, being the adventurous woman she was, she taught English and lived in Mexico City for a year in 1964. Feeling homesick, she moved back to Southern California and worked at her mother’s bar in Costa Mesa called Uncle’s. This is where she met the love of her life, Donald “Duck” Spracklin. They became fast friends, and Donald asked Susan to marry him on their first date. At the end of the night, Donald proposed: “Set the date!”. They married in 1966.

After their two children (Sarah & Dane) were born, Susan and Donald moved to San Clemente in 1973. As the kids went through school, Susan became very active in the PTA and always had Sarah and Dane involved in activities: soccer, baseball, junior lifeguards, swimming, basketball, football, and the SC Presbyterian Church. Susan loved being social and keeping herself busy and would often book herself for activities and outings from sunup to sundown: Bunko, Bridge, Pinochle, Jazzercise, movies, plays, live music, line dancing, lunch with friends, bible study, and church on Sundays. She also volunteered at the Cabrillo Playhouse and Coral Thrift.

Family was the most important thing to Susan, and she was affectionately known as Darling by her grandchildren and family and friend’s kids. She was always planning family gatherings, celebrations, and parties. Susan celebrated her Danish heritage through stories of her own grandma Darling and cooking aebleskivers. If you knew Susan, please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. at the San Clemente Presbyterian Church. As we try to live by Susan’s motto, “Choose to dance!”