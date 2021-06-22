SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Teresa Gail Lindsey passed away peacefully on the evening of January 23rd, 2021. Known as Teri, she was born in northern California in 1954. Her family moved to Capistrano Beach in 1963, and In January of 1972 moved to San Clemente where she graduated later that year. Teri excelled at academics, sports and the violin. She went on to U.C. Irvine as a computer science major. As a Letter Carrier she delivered mail to the Western Whitehouse. When her mother’s health diminished, Teri devoted herself to her care.

Teri was also a loving aunt to her nephews and nieces. She cared for them as babies and enjoyed many activities with them as they grew.

Teri was a steadfast and caring friend, whether of long or short acquaintance or distance. Teri was eager to help others while asking little in return.

Teri was an animal lover. Her dogs brought her much joy. She loved books, movies, television shows and music. Her tastes were broad, and she heartily enjoyed discussing a favorite book, movie, show or album.

Teri is survived by her two brothers, one sister, three nephews, two nieces and four great-nephews.

We love you and miss you, Teri!

