Obituary: Thomas George Arons

Thomas George Aron who was born on April 10, 1958 in Santa Ana, CA, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at his home in San Clemente, CA, of heart failure at the age of 61.

Known for his big heart and sense of humor, Tom was loved by many. He loved his hometown of San Clemente

where he met his wife and high school sweetheart, Luci (Monk), and together they raised their family.

Tom was a natural athlete who excelled at all sports, but was best known for his football achievements.

After suffering a career-ending injury, Tom went to work at South Coast Distributing in San Clemente alongside his father and four brothers.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Jo Arons and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Luci Arons, daughter April, son Adam and grandchildren Aidan Arons, Kayson and Karys Adams, along with his brothers, Scott, Rick (Marina), Paul and Curt (Angel), sister Katie and niece Kaila Arons, all of San Clemente, CA.

Services are to be held at San Clemente Presbyterian Church on Friday, Sept. 13th, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program.