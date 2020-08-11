Thomas J. Carney

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Thomas James Carney, a loving husband, father of four children, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of six, passed away at the age of 87.

Known as Tom by most and affectionately as TC by a few, he was born on December 17, 1932, in Denver CO. On July 12, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly (Beth) Paddock. She remained his touchstone, best friend, and love for over 68 years. Together they lived up and down the Southern California coast, raising two daughters, Sheri and Melody and two sons, Craig and Mike.

He owned, Tom Carney Builders, for 50 years, responsible for building beautiful homes throughout Orange and LA Counties; he and Beth also had a garment business, Anything Goes, for 22 years. Tom was the heart and strength of his family, known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and kind and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life with immediate family will be held at Dana Point Harbor with ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean. An Irish Wake will be held later this year, exact date dependent on Covid-19 travel recommendations.