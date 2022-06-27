SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Virgina Williams Wimer

Virginia Williams Wimer passed away peacefully in Granite Bay, CA on May 29, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born May 8, 1925 in Brea, CA to John T. and Laura Chloe Williams. She had three brothers: Wilbur, Jack, and Thomas, and grew up in Ontario, CA. While working at The Daily Report newspaper she met Joe Wimer, sports editor, and they married on Nov. 16, 1946. They had two children, Ellen Joanne, and Stephen Ernest.

In 1958 Virginia started college at the age of 33, hoping to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. She attended Riverside City College, Chaffey Jr. College, and graduated from La Verne College in 1962. She began her teaching career in Fontana, CA until they moved to San Clemente in 1966. For three years she taught at Richard Henry Dana Elementary School and then in 1969 she moved to Concordia Elementary School where she taught first grade and kindergarten until 1990. Virginia dearly loved teaching and enjoyed hearing from her former students. Walking on the beach with friends, swimming laps at local pools, reading, playing bridge, and traveling were all things she enjoyed. She was a proud member of AAUW for over fifty years, serving as president in 1993, and was the Regent and District Director of DAR.

Virginia was a strong, determined woman, a dedicated teacher, and she loved her home and family above all else. Sadly, her son, Stephen, passed away in 2020, and is survived by his wife, Stephanie. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Tony), grandchildren, Laura (Matt) and Joe (Stephanie), and five great-grandchildren (Chloe, Lily, Sloane, Kate, and Thomas). A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.

