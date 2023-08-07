Longtime resident of San Clemente, California, Wilma Marie Broccardo (Campbell) passed away with her

husband by her side at their home in Wolf Creek, Oregon, on July 20, 2023.

Wilma was born July 2, 1952, in Broken Bow, Nebraska. The family moved to San Clemente, California in

1953 where she attended Las Palmas, Concordia and graduated from San Clemente High School in 1970.

On October 24 th , 1969, Wilma married Fred Broccardo at the Fort Ord Chapel. Fred and Wilma raised

two sons, Mark and Joseph, in San Clemente. Wilma retired from a career as an Escrow Officer around

2004 and helped care for four of her grandsons, by whom she was called Grandma Bubbles. In 2011,

Wilma and Fred relocated to Wolf Creek, Oregon.

Wilma was preceded in death by father John O. Campbell, mother Edna Mae Campbell, brother John A.

Campbell, sister Linda Mae Campbell. She is survived by husband Fred Broccardo, sister Mary Jane

Ponder, sons Mark and Joseph Broccardo, grandsons Teague, Aiden, Kohl, Seth, Hayes, and John, five

great grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and memorial will take place in San Clemente at a future date to be determined.