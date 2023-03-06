Wit Muller

Dec. 14,1935 – Feb. 12, 2023: Dana Point, CA—Wit Muller passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, after years of standing up to cancer, through which Wit retained his characteristic sense of optimism, and his omnipresent sense of humor, living each day as though everything would be fine. He was born in Kalisz, Poland and escaped to Germany when he was 8 years old—Wit was never afraid of hard work, or the long hours, triumphs and disappointments that came with pursing his professional passion in such a competitive industry. He immigrated with his family to Chicago, where he obtained U.S. citizenship. He proudly joined the U.S. Army 6th Army Infantry Division and became a competing sharpshooter. After completing active duty, he moved to Alhambra, CA in 1958 and started his own business in construction and real estate sales. Next, he moved to Dana Point in 1976 and founded Muller Builders and Muller Commercial Real Estate and became an active member in the community.

Wit’s characteristic yellow and black signage in front of a property meant that the person representing it was among the most highly motivated and persistent of professionals in the industry. Wit has been a Southern California leader in real estate, diversifying into all areas of the industry in close association with investors, buyers, sellers, land developers, and asset managers. He knew “the art of the deal.” When he was not working, Wit enjoyed working or relaxing on his boat in the Dana Point Harbor, having fun with his friends, or just watching the news. He was always accompanied by his faithful, smart, and beloved dog Gypsy.

Wit is survived by his daughter Angela Muller-Timpe, her daughter Adelaide-Sebastian Timpe and son Arthur Timpe, Wit’s son Michael and family, and his son Philip, daughter in-law Tracy, and grandchildren Deana, Drew, Tara, Lauren, Kristian and Travis and 12 great grandchildren.

Wit’s friends and family will joyously hold a Celebration of Life in March, and his and Gypsy’s ashes will be distributed among his children.