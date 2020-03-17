OC Prohibits Gatherings; Orders Bars to Close

By Shawn Raymundo

The county of Orange took drastic measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, issuing a ban on all professional, social and community gatherings of any number of people at places of work.

With the exception of essential activities that include health and safety operations, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and media outlets, to name a few, the county has prohibited all public and private gatherings, according to the order from OC Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick.

“All businesses shall enact Social Distancing, increased sanitation standards, and shall make every effort to use telecommuting for its workforce,” the order states. “All businesses shall suspend any policy or procedure requiring doctor verification for sick or other leave approval.”

Effective this afternoon, all bars and drinking establishments that don’t serve food have been ordered to close, while restaurants have been told to close all onsite dining. The ban will stay in place until April 1.

“All food served shall be by delivery, or through pick-up or drive-thru,” the order explained. “Social Distancing shall be required for persons picking up food on site.”

The health officer’s order also strongly recommended that anyone over the age of 65 or have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, or have a compromised immune system to self-isolate at home.

This is a developing story.