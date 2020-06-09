OC Public Libraries Bookdrops Reopen

Staff

All OC Public Libraries bookdrops reopened on Tuesday, June 9, except for Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library, which will reopen on June 20.

“Bring your items back to the nearest library. All fines will be waived as soon as they are checked in,” OC Public Libraries said on their Facebook page. “Donations are still not being accepted at any library location.”

OC Public Libraries locations have been closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Friends of the Library Bookstores remain closed in addition to the libraries, digital services remain available.

Signing up for a digital library card can be done at ocpl.org/elib/ecard, which gives access to a variety of downloadable media. That includes 24/7 free access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, resources and more.