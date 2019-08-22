Staff

The Orange County Community Foundation partnered with the South Coast Area Boys and Girls Club to host their second annual “Greatness Amplified” Giving Day on August 21. Their fundraiser lasted a full 24 hours in an effort to raise more than $200,000 to support Orange County-based Boys and Girls Clubs.

Fifteen Boys and Girls Clubs came together for the event. The funds raised will be dispersed throughout the various Boys and Girls Clubs so as to support and contribute to their programs.

“Kids benefit greatly from the programs and experiences they can only get here. That’s why we say Great Futures Start Here,” said Terry Hughes, CEO of BGCSCA in the press release.

OCCF has partnered with other local nonprofits in the past to host their own Giving Days as a means to highlight and support OC-based nonprofits. Nonprofits with similar missions and initiatives are encouraged to come together with OCCF to plan and institute their own Giving Day. Additional and upcoming giving days will be released at cf.org/iheartoc.