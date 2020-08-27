Ocean Fest Launches Virtual Art Show to Support Artists

Staff

With the San Clemente Ocean Festival having to be postponed this year, along with other annual events that provide outlets for local artists to display and sell their artwork, the organizers of the yearly ocean-based contest have created a virtual art show.

Some of Ocean Fest’s artists this year have agreed to participate in the virtual concept in the hopes that it will create opportunities for them to connect with new and returning customers. The virtual art show can be accessed by heading to oceanfestival.org.

There, you’ll “find something fun and different, while helping support local artists,” the organization said in a press release, adding: “It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, or find a special treat for someone special.”

2020 Ocean Festival gear is also still available for sale at DeNault’s Ace Hardware and Mikii’s On Del Mar, as well as online at the Ocean Fest’s website.

The Ocean Fest is scheduled to return to San Clemente on July 17-18, 2021, when it will get to celebrate 45 years of the “Greatest Show on Surf.”

For more information, contact Peggy Vance by email at pvscof@yahoo.com or by calling 949.440.6141.