Ocean Fest to Launch Sale of 2021 Collector Tees

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, San Clemente Ocean Festival collector T-shirts for 2021 will be available for sale online and at select stores around town.

Despite this year’s event being postponed for a second consecutive year because of the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the Ocean Festival, a nonprofit, will be selling its popular collector tees in an effort to gather support from the local community.

“As a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, we have not been eligible for any of the grants made available to other nonprofit organizations with different designations,” Executive Director Peggy Vance explained in a press release. “So, we are hoping that our Ocean Festival supporters will be excited to help support the event through the purchase of this year’s Ocean Festival gear.”

This year, Ocean Fest’s white collector shirts for men and V-necks for women will be dedicated to Roger Price, a longtime member of the nonprofit’s board and a community volunteer who died this past November.

The navy design of the shirts and V-necks will be dedicated to Ernie Marquez, another longtime board member and community volunteer who served as the 2021 Ocean Festival board president before his death in March.

Ocean Fest’s navy design will also be available in long-sleeve this year, in response to numerous requests from supporters last year. Shoppers can find the shirts for $25 each at DeNault’s Hardware, Mikii’s on Del Mar and The San Clemente Store at the Outlets at San Clemente. The shirts can also be purchased online at oceanfestival.org.

“While there is a need to raise funds for the event, we still want to give back to our community,” Vance said in the release, adding that for every short-sleeve shirt sold, $1 “will go to San Clemente Lifeguards and the Ocean Institute for their Adopt-A-Class program for (San Clemente High) students.”

Ocean Fest, also referred to as the “Greatest Show on Surf,” is a weekend of ocean-based competitions held every summer here in San Clemente. The 2020 event was initially pushed to this coming July amid the public health crisis, however, the Ocean Fest board last month opted to delay it another year.

To help support the nonprofit, San Clemente Times has partnered with Ocean Fest for a special photo competition launched last week. Ocean Fest is asking spectators from previous years’ Ocean Festivals to submit photos they took of the competitions and happenings, for a chance to win prizes.

Photos are due to the Ocean Fest by June 10. For more information on the competition, head to oceanfestival.org.

Related