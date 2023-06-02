With Independence Day just a month away, the San Clemente Ocean Festival will begin selling tickets for its annual Fourth of July Dinner on the Pier, where participants can enjoy a front row seat to the city’s fireworks festivities.

Tickets for the dinner, which Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar caters, will be available starting Saturday, June 3, from 8-10 a.m. at the restaurant, on a first come, first served basis. The price for the ticket is $90, plus tax (with tip included). Cash and credit card payments will be accepted.

The dinner will include “a mouthwatering barbecue” plate of chicken and ribs, with sides of coleslaw, beans and a roll. For dessert, the plate will include a strawberry shortcake.

“The event sells out every year, so don’t miss this opportunity for dinner and the best seats in town for the fireworks show on the San Clemente Pier,” the nonprofit that organizes annual Ocean Festival said in a media release.

According to the Ocean Fest, additional reservations can be made through Cari at Fisherman’s by calling 949.498.6390. Those looking for additional information can also contact Kathy Tait at 949.440.6141.

Anyone also looking to get more information on the Ocean Festival event, which has been postponed this year until 2024, can visit oceanfestival.org for updates.