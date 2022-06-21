Ocean Fest to Open Sign-Ups for Groms Rule Surf Contest at Rip Curl

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Pushed into a wave by her dad, Reese Shigei powers a cutback during the Groms Rule Surf Contest at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles

By Hayze Law

Groms looking to compete in this year’s San Clemente Ocean Festival can sign up for the 14th annual Groms Rule Surf Contest at the local Rip Curl surf shop this Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the 2022 Ocean Festival weekend, from July 16-17, there will be two Groms Rule contests held for youth surfers, up to 14 years old.

The Groms Rule Push-in Division, scheduled for Saturday, July 16, is for children 7 and under. Both boys and girls can join and will be assisted by adults. The contest will continue the following day for boys and girls, split into 11-14 and 10-and-under divisions.

Participants can ride a shortboard or longboard.

“It doesn’t matter; just surf your best and have fun,” Ocean Festival said in its promotional materials.

While signing up for the contest at Rip Curl, located at 3801 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente, groms can also gear up, as the surf shop hosts a summer sale to offer 20% off on the brand’s items, including apparel and accessories, as well as 10% off wetsuits.

More information about the Ocean Festival can be found at oceanfestival.org.

