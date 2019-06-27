Ocean Festival Seeks Volunteers

Staff

San Clemente Ocean Festival is looking for people who want to have fun. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available. To learn more, visit oceanfestival.org/volunteer.

Ocean Festival merchandise is now on sale at Dave Cook’s Pro Shop at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, DeNault’s Hardware, Designs By Nature and Hobie Surf Shop. People can also stop by the Ocean Festival T-shirt booth at the base of the Pier each weekend until the event or purchase items from the website at oceanfestival.org. Call 949.440.6141 for athletic registrations and additional information.