The fourth edition of the Orange County Fire Authority’s Girls Empowerment Camp will occur Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the agency’s headquarters at 1 Fire Authority Road in Irvine. The application period for the free event will remain open through Sept. 3.

At each camp, teenagers of all genders between the ages of 14 and 18 are introduced to a hands-on firefighting experience.

“The camp exposes the teens to all aspects of the fire service and teaches life skills and professional guidance that empowers them to pursue a career in public safety,” according to the camp’s website.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with lunch provided for the participating teens.

Interested parties are encouraged to register quickly, at joinocfa.org/gec, as spots are limited. Those with questions can submit inquiries to girlsempowermentcamp@ocfa.org.