OCFA Hosts First-Ever Girls Empowerment Camp

Staff

Orange County Fire Authority hosted its first-annual Girls Empowerment Camp for more than 50 teenagers this past weekend in Irvine.

The free two-day camp exposed teens to all aspects of a fire service career, including aerial ladder climbing, hose handling, ropes and knots, CPR/first aid, roof prop, and also were led through a confidence course.

On Saturday, the campers received instruction from professional OCFA firefighters on firefighting techniques and the use of various tools. On Sunday, the campers had the chance to perform their newly learned skills.

The camp was held at the Orange County Fire Authority Regional Fire Operations and Training Center, Training Grounds at 1 Fire Authority Road in Irvine.