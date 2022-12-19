The City of San Clemente is looking for its second new chief of Police Services in as many years as Capt. Tony Benfield has been promoted within the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Benfield’s last day with the city is slated for Jan. 12, according to Interim City Manager Sean Joyce.

The OCSD veteran took over as San Clemente’s police chief on July 16, 2021, after 24 years elsewhere within the department, replacing Edward Manhart. Benfield has been promoted to commander of the Investigation Division.

Mayor Chris Duncan told San Clemente Times on Monday, Dec. 19, that he wished Benfield the best.

“He’s been a great chief of Police Services for us to deal with,” Duncan said. “I hope we are fortunate enough to get someone of that caliber as our next chief.”

Joyce told SC Times thatcity staff learned of Benfield’s pending career move in September.

Most recently, Joyce and the council met Thursday, Dec. 15, for a special meeting to discuss Benfield’s potential replacement. Councilmembers will continue their discussion in closed session on Tuesday night, Dec. 20, when they could narrow down their preferred choice among two contenders.

Each have risen through the ranks during their law enforcement careers and “appear to be exceptionally qualified,” Joyce said in an email. Joyce added that he was looking for an individual with a proven track record of leading deputies assigned to San Clemente.

“San Clemente would benefit from working alongside the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in our continued exploration of seeking creative ways of addressing illegal camping, enhancing e-bike safety, and deterring local property crimes,” said Joyce.

After the council makes its recommendation for the position, OCSD Sheriff Don Barnes will appoint Benfield’s successor.

Duncan said that his interactions with Benfield while on the council were terrific, and described the outgoing chief as responsive, willing to speak to the San Clemente community and articulate when addressing the council at meetings.

Benfield devised the city’s plan to make Max Berg Plaza Park safer by increasing visibility after multiple violent incidents occurred in August, according to Duncan. He added that Benfield provided quality leadership to the deputies.

For Duncan, the next chief should have in-depth knowledge of the city and public safety challenges within each community, and an emphasis on community-oriented policing in terms of getting out and engaging with residents.

He added that he wanted someone with a good rapport within OCSD and solid leadership qualities.

“We are way down here at the bottom of the county. It can sometimes be challenging to get deputies to come here, frankly,” Duncan said, adding, “A leader who’s got the trust and confidence of the deputy corps is someone who I think would serve the city well.”

Benfield was unable to comment on the article as of press time.