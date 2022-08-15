OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter circles around a neighborhood in Capistrano Beach on Monday, Aug. 15, as authorities search for an individual suspected of trespassing. Photo: Keaton Larson

By Staff

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an individual suspected of trespassing at a residence in the 27000 block of Azul Drive in Dana Point.

The suspect is believed to have previously squatted in a residence, according to OCSD.

OCSD recommends that residents directly within the area of the Capistrano Beach residence remain in their homes, and that others avoid the area while deputies attempt to make contact.

The call was initially placed at 3:44 p.m., according to OCSD.

This is a developing story,

Related