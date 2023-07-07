The Orange County Transportation Authority’s (OCTA) Board of Directors is slated to decide Monday, July 10, whether to authorize an agreement further solidifying the city’s financial involvement in easing freeway traffic through San Clemente.

In September 2021, the city entered into the South County Traffic Relief Cooperative Agreement with the OCTA and the County of Orange. The agreement cemented three traffic projects the county would pursue and assured San Clemente’s open space would be protected from any construction projects, namely a toll road.

One such project, titled the Interstate 5 (I-5) Improvement Project from the San Diego County Line to Avenida Pico Project, proposes adding a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction within the 4.8-mile stretch and widening the freeway.

Pending the board’s approval Monday, OCTA’s CEO would execute a three-party funding agreement between the agency, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), and the City of San Clemente. OCTA would then invoice the city for $750,000, a required commitment that would be used for outreach and communication activities and other project enhancements.

The parties would also be closer to executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Caltrans and the city that would end an ongoing legal battle.

The city filed a lawsuit in July 2017 against the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Caltrans, and other parties, alleging that California’s open meetings act laws were violated as the TCA had broached possibly extending the 241 Toll Road to Interstate 5.

By July 2021, a Riverside County judge ruled the city didn’t provide evidence supporting its claim that the proposed and abandoned 241 extension would go through San Clemente, and dismissed the case.

However, one item on the City Council’s closed session agenda for the most recent June 20 meeting listed a conference with legal counsel to discuss the case, titled City of San Clemente v. Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency et al.

The proposed funding agreement scheduled for Monday’s meeting would clear the way for dismissal of all outstanding disputes between parties in the case, according to the agenda report. It would also establish the parties’ intentions to collaborate in developing the project.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said putting behind past legal issues was “100%” important, as the city’s time would be better spent finding commonalities and working as partners. He also noted the TCA’s absence in the cooperative traffic relief agreement.

“I think you’re going to see that in the future, that (this is) a council that’s trying to be as efficient as we can with the taxpayers’ money,” said Duncan. “That includes trying to move past some of the past battles we’ve had and (working) on improving the quality of life here in town.”

Duncan, however, stopped short of saying whether he or the city were proponents of the I-5 project, and that, rather, the project was part of a larger agreement that benefitted the city.

“You get to the county border with San Diego, and there is no HOV there on the other side, so you’re right back in (traffic),” Duncan said. “I wouldn’t say that I personally am invested in the project.”

According to OCTA, the project is currently in the preliminary engineering and environmental review process, a six-step process projected to finish in winter 2024. The project is also being compared against a “No Build” alternative that would see no improvements made to the freeway.

Following the conclusion of the environmental process, OCTA would design the project, advertise for contractors and award a bid.

More information about the I-5 project can be found at octa.net.