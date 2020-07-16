OCTA Receives $160 Million in Federal CARES Act Funding

Lillian Boyd, San Clemente Times

Federal Transit Administration funds will help sustain OC Bus operations at necessary levels during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Orange County Transportation Authority has been awarded a $160.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to help continue providing safe and reliable public transit services during the coronavirus pandemic.

OCTA applied for the funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, signed into law in March. OCTA signed the grant agreement on July 6.

OCTA will utilize the funding to help sustain bus operations and to comply with state and federal requirements for public health and safety. The CARES Act funding will make up for a sharp decline in revenue that corresponded to plummeting bus ridership when OC Bus service was temporarily reduced in March to protect the health and safety of the public and coach operators and to coincide with stay-at-home orders issued by the state.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

On March 23, OCTA temporarily reduced OC Bus service to Sunday service levels on all days of the week.

In June, as Orange County started to gradually reopen under the state’s guidance, ridership also showed corresponding increases, and OCTA added some service back, operating on a modified Saturday schedule.

The OCTA board approved funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began July 1, for pre-COVID-19 levels of bus service, made possible with the federal CARES Act grant funding. Service will be added back based on ridership demand and with public health and safety as the guiding principle.

For more information on OCTA’s bus service, visit OCBus.com.