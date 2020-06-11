On Life and Love After 50: ‘Don’t Let The Old Man In’

Tom Blake

By Tom Blake

While staring at my computer, pondering what advice I could share with mature singles in this week’s column, with COVID-19 still a concern—although restrictions have been eased somewhat—an email from my partner, Greta, arrived in my inbox.

Moments later, Greta, sitting at her desk a few feet away, said, “Did you get my email? It’s a video with a message that you might want to share with your readers.”

When I saw the subject line, “Don’t let the old man in,” I thought Greta had sent me a subtle hint that she’d seen enough of me during this challenging stay-at-home time.

The email explained that the word “man” could be replaced by the word “woman.” In other words, the message applied to seniors of either gender.

I watched the 4-minute video, which featured multiple scenes of Clint Eastwood, who is now 90.

According to the video, Eastwood and country-music singer Toby Keith were playing golf together at a Pebble Beach charity event two years ago. During the round of golf, Eastwood said to Keith: “I turn 88 on Monday.”

Keith said, “What are you going to do?”

Eastwood replied, “I am going to shoot a movie,” adding that filming was starting in two days.

Keith said, “What keeps you going?”

Eastwood replied, “I get up every day and don’t let the old man in.”

Later that day at home, inspired by Eastwood’s relentless energy, Keith wrote a song, titled “Don’t Let The Old Man In.” He hoped Eastwood would like it. Not only did the actor like it, Eastwood felt he had a spot in the movie where the song would fit in.

A video was created by Lone Wolf Media, narrated by Keith and featuring his song. After I watched the video, I thought, Greta’s right. My readers might like this as an inspiration to keep on moving and living, regardless of their age and later-in-life challenges.

Yes, COVID-19 had slowed us all down, and made senior dating difficult, but I felt the video might encourage single seniors to not give up on meeting a mate.

I forwarded the video to my sister Pam, in San Diego. She replied, “The footage in the video is from The Mule, a movie Eastwood produced and directed in 2018. Great movie; you and Greta would enjoy it.”

I read about The Mule online. It’s based on a true story about an 85-year-old WWII veteran who was down and out; he tried to help himself get back on his feet by becoming a courier for a Mexican drug cartel, transporting contraband in his truck in larger and larger amounts.

During the video, there are a few Toby Keith lyrics that I felt might be appropriate for my senior readers, to inspire them to remain positive, particularly during the current difficult times. I am in no way advocating that they become drug smugglers.

One lyric: “Get up and go outside. Don’t let the old man in.”

Another: “Stay close to your friends.”

And a third: “Look out your window and smile. Don’t let the old man in.”

In other words, get out there and live. I recommend the Lone Wolf Productions video, “Don’t Let the Old Man (or Woman) In.”

And soon, Greta and I will watch the movie The Mule online. The “Don’t Let The Old Man In” song is included in the soundtrack.

Tom Blake is a retired Dana Point business owner and San Clemente resident who has authored books on middle-aged dating. See his website at findingloveafter50.com. To comment: tompblake@gmail.com.