Opportunity Knocks: New Kitchen, Bath Design Center Opens in Town

By Norb Garrett

When Steve Prophet was a kid growing up in Orange, he and his buddies would road trip down to San Clemente to surf at San Onofre.

He always loved San Clemente’s beach-town vibe, so six years ago, he decided it was time to make San Clemente home while continuing to operate his construction business, Prophet Solutions, Inc., in Carlsbad.

As has happened for many business owners, the pandemic provided an “aha” moment for Prophet, as his search for office space closer to home in San Clemente led to an unanticipated opportunity.

“I wanted to have an office presence on a main street, so I looked down (Avenida) Del Mar and around town until I found the right space,” says Prophet.

Steve Prophet in the PSI Design showroom. Photo: Norb Garrett

He eventually found a perfect spot on South El Camino Real, but at 3,100 square feet, the former Radio Shack location was too big. So, he embraced the situation and got creative.

“I decided to create a showroom and start a new business—a design business—to showcase the work we have done in our construction business. So, yes, the pandemic created a new opportunity for us,” he explains.

And so, in March 2020, as the pandemic was shutting down the state, PSI Design Center was born. Now, a little more than one year later, Prophet’s excited to show off his sparkling, modern kitchen, bath and flooring showroom, complete with two kitchen models and three bathroom examples, featuring more than 20 top-of-the-line brands in cabinetry, tile, flooring, hardware and countertops.

“I’m a design builder,” says Prophet, who has 35 years in the construction industry and was in the public works business before starting Prophet Solutions 10 years ago. “Think of us as designers with construction expertise. I enjoy working with people, because you get to see the immediate satisfaction from the work you did to help change their lives for the better.”

Prophet has 30 employees who help make homeowners’ dreams come true, and the team will be on hand for the PSI Design Center’s grand opening on July 22, from 10 a.m.-3 pm.

“We’re a one-stop shop for South Orange County,” Prophet says.

PSI Design Center is located at 814 S. El Camino Real. Follow the company on Instagram @prophet_solutions_inc. The company can be reached at 855.599.5676, and more info can be found at prophetsolutionsinc.com.

