Orange County Administers Over a Million Vaccine Doses to Date

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Orange County reached a milestone this week—it logged over a million vaccinations. As Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett pointed out earlier this week, that’s roughly a third of the population.

As of Friday, March 19, the California Department of Public Health reported that Orange County had administered 1,115,278 total vaccine doses of the more than 13 million administered across the state. Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 208,605 doses for the county and over two million for the state.

There were 206 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 245. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients has been a 10.4% decrease.

Orange County reported 44 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease last week’s number of 74. There are 35.9% of total ICU beds available, an increase from last week’s 31.4%. There are 70% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, which adds up to 919 cases and 130 deaths recorded in the last seven days. There were 1,017 cases and 133 deaths in the previous seven-day period.

San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, and Dana Point recorded no new coronavirus-related deaths this week.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 240,681 cases. Last Friday’s estimated recovery numbers were 238,688 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

Locally in South Orange County, as with everywhere else, the rise in cases and death rate have lessened.

San Clemente has 2,911 total cases and 33 total deaths, with seven new cases this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,709 total cases, with three new cases this week.

Dana Point has 1,471 total cases, with three new cases this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 325 total cases, with one new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to March 13, there was a cumulative total of 3,367 cases in Orange County schools with 41 reported from Feb. 28 to March 6, and 22 from March 7-13. Of the total cases, there were 2,028 student cases, 725 teacher cases and 614 cases among other staff. As of March 13, there were 1,913 cases in elementary and middle schools, 877 cases in high schools, 107 cases in combined K-12 schools and 470 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School has one case.

In Dana Point, Dana Hills High School and R.H. Dana ENF each have one case.

San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Capistrano Valley High School, Niguel Hills Middle School, and Tesoro High School each have one case.

