Orange County Logs Over 2 Million Vaccine Doses

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Orange County has now passed yet another milestone—it logged over two million vaccine doses, as of this post.

Doses have been gradually increasing in Orange County, California, and across the country. The increasing number of doses, and current relatively low numbers for Orange County compared to previous spikes, are paving the way for the return of in-person events and indoor dining.

Eligibility in California expanded for everyone 16 and older starting yesterday, and already expanded to people 50 and older on April 1. Orange County hit over a million vaccine doses on March 15.

Statewide, over 24 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 387,325 average doses per day. There are over 5 million doses on hand—representing 14 days of inventory.

Orange County has specifically had 2,023,612 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 2.2 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 6.1 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 233,047 doses for the county and nearly two million for the state.

There were 135 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – an increase from last Friday’s number, which was 114. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is 6.4%.

Orange County reported 29 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease from last week’s number of 32. There are 35.3% of total ICU beds available, a slight increase from last week’s 32.2%. There are 73% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 245,087 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 2,967 total cases and 34 total deaths, with 20 new cases and one new death this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,757 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 29 new cases and no new deaths this week.

Dana Point has 1,499 total cases and 32 total deaths, with 16 new cases and no new deaths this week.

The overall death totals are 35 for San Clemente, 73 for San Juan Capistrano, and 32 for Dana Point.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 333 total cases, with no new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to April 10, there was a cumulative total of 3,554 cases in Orange County schools with 13 reported from April 4-10, and 22 from March 28-April 3. Of the total cases, there were 2,171 student cases, 754 teacher cases and 629 cases among other staff. As of April 10, there were 1,991 cases in elementary and middle schools, 962 cases in high schools, 114 cases in combined K-12 schools and 487 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Bernice Ayer Middle School and Truman Benedict Elementary School each had two cases and San Clemente High School had five cases

Dana Point schools had no active cases.

In San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Hills High School had two cases.

There were no cases in various schools whose boundaries include those cities.

