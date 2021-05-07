Orange County Plans to Close Super Vaccine Dispensing Sites Next Month

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Super Point of Dispensing (POD) sites for COVID-19 vaccine doses will close at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Santa Ana College, and the Anaheim Convention Center on June 6, according to announcements from Orange County officials.

Operations will shift to to an “expanding network of mobile vaccination PODs” to be announced through Othena, the county’s vaccination scheduling platform.

The looming closures are reportedly due to demand for first-dose shots dropping by over 75% since the end of April.

“Further efforts to achieve mass immunity will require that Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) focus on more community and neighborhood-based vaccination strategies,” the county said in a news release. “This will mean working to overcome vaccine resistance and creating more mobile PODs, with greater outreach, to make vaccination more convenient for people to get vaccinated where they live, work and play.”

Vaccine doses are closing in on the 3 million mark in Orange County. On Friday, May 7, the area logged over 2.6 million doses (2,657,779, to be exact).

Over 1.1 million people in Orange County are fully vaccinated, roughly a third of the county’s population.

Statewide, over 31 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 275,264 average doses per day. There are over 7 million doses on hand—representing 27 days of inventory. Across the state, 43.2% of people are fully vaccinated.

San Diego County has had over 2.8 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 8 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 155,438 doses for the county and nearly one million for the state.

There were 93 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 133. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -9.9%.

Orange County reported 20 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease from last week’s number of 22. There are 36.2% of total ICU beds available, a slight increase from last week’s 35.2%. There are 77% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 247,105 cases.

Dana Point has 1,513 total cases and 33 total deaths, with 6 new cases and one new death this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 336 total cases, with no new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to April 24, there was a cumulative total of 3,650 cases in Orange County schools with 21 reported from April 18-24, and 35 from April 11-17. Of the total cases, there were 2,245 student cases, 759 teacher cases and 646 cases among other staff. As of April 24, there were 2,013 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,008 cases in high schools, 116 cases in combined K-12 schools and 513 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School had one case.

Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Fred Newhart Middle School had one case.

