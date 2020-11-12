Orange, San Diego Counties Receive $4 Million in New Housing Funding

Staff

Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) announced this week that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) awarded more than $4 million to fund housing-related projects to local governments in the counties of Orange and San Diego.

According to Bates’ office, the funding—a total of $4,002,677—is coming from the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. For Orange County, more than $1.27 million was allocated for operating subsidies for navigation centers, emergency shelters and administrative costs.

“I am pleased that the Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded more housing funding to Orange and San Diego counties,” Bates, a member of the Senate Housing Committee, said in a press release.

San Diego County was allocated just shy of $2 million for new construction of rental housing and homebuyer assistance. In Oceanside specifically, the city was given $649,151 for new construction of emergency shelters.

Another $101,396 was allocated to the city of Rancho Santa Margarita for operating subsidies for permanent supportive housing.

“This funding will help house more people who are homeless and create more affordable long-term housing opportunities,” Bates also said in the press release. “I will continue to work with stakeholders to build on existing efforts to alleviate California’s housing crisis.”